Joyce Irene Stout Kroll left this earth and entered Heaven on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born January 1, 1929 in Muskegon, Michigan to Roy and Huldah Stout.
She always told everyone she attended every school in Muskegon at some time or other while she was growing up due to frequent moves following her parent’s divorce.
She graduated with her sister, Lena, from North Muskegon High School in 1946. On August 26, 1947, Joyce married Walter Kroll and moved to the Kroll family farm in rural Montague. This was truly a “baptism by fire” for a city girl who hadn’t a clue how to feed a hard-working farmer.
Joyce quickly became involved in the community. She was a 4H leader for over thirty years and taught many girls how to sew. She also taught Sunday School and worked in every aspect of church life first at Rothbury Community Church and for over fifty years at New Era Bible Church. Joyce was well known for her giving spirit and her sewing and quilting abilities as well as playing card games and dominos.
Walter and Joyce worked the family centennial farm until Walter retired. There they raised their four children and enjoyed visits from grandchildren and relatives. Joyce loved living in the country and never desired to return to the city.
Joyce is survived by her children, Lynn (Romayne) Kroll, Glenn Kroll, Gerald (Beth) Kroll and Carol (Skip) Sisson; her nephew, Terry (Deborah) Osborne and her niece, Linda (Larry) Summey. She had thirteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, her parents, Roy and Pauline Stout and Huldah and Earl Hunt, her brother, Richard Hunt, her sister and brother-in-law, Lena and Stanley Osborne, brother-in-law, Richard Kroll, daughters-in-law, Brenda and Dawn Kroll and great-granddaughter, Anna Kroll.
Joyce lived at White Lake Assisted Living during the final years of her life due to failing health. She still attended her church and family gatherings as often as possible. She was always positive and happy and spread sunshine everywhere she went. The family is very appreciative for the excellent and loving care she received at White Lake Assisted Living and the unending support from her church family.
A private family funeral will be held at the New Era Bible Church. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rothbury. Memorial gifts may be directed to New Era Bible Church, 5308 S. Oceana Drive, New Era, MI 49446. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.