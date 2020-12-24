Jennie Clayton Lance (Palmer) has gone to be with our Lord. She passed away Friday December 18, 2020 from complications of Dementia. Born on 9/23/45 in Troy MI., she is the daughter of Joseph and Kay Clayton. She lived in the Royal Oak area until her second marriage to Pete Palmer. Jennie then moved to Whitehall where she enjoyed working on the farm and running her own flower business for 12 years. She will always be remembered as a fun and loving Grandma. She is survived by her brother Walter Clayton, son Chris Lance and daughter Gina Lance and 11 grandchildren.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Professional service entrusted to the Mulder Chapel.