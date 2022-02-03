Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. High 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.