LaVerne "Verne" Hill, 83, of Tekonsha Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.
Family and friends will gather in his memory Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail, Union City, MI 49094. A private interment will take place at a later date at Burlington Cemetery.
Verne was born Oct. 18, 1939 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Clair and Elinor (Johnson) Hill. He attended Union City Community Schools and graduated with the Class of 1957. On March 1, 1956, he married the former Margaret Bronson, who preceded him in death in 2018 following 62 years of marriage.
Verne obtained his teaching degree at Western Michigan University. This led him to Coldwater and Montague high schools, where he taught math and coached multiple sports for 28 years. He was a dedicated public servant and progressive teachers' union supporter. In addition, he was a gifted, four-sport letterman athlete while in high school; he played minor league baseball and was a lifetime golfer who shot his age more than once. Verne enjoyed RV'ing, gardening, fishing, maintaining his compound, reading and crossword puzzles.
He is survived by two sons, Edwin (Kathleen) Hill of Virginia and LaMar (Camilla) Hill of New York; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Cecil Hill of Coldwater; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, LaVerne was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Christina L. Milne (2008).
Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.