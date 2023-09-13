Linda Josephine Bench Brandel. Mom. Daughter. Sister. Wife. Granny. Friend. Teacher. Lover of People. Giver. Sewing Enthusiast. Home Baker.
Born Nov. 2, 1939, to Homer and Ivabelle (Larr) Bench, Linda passed peacefully to our Lord Sept. 2, 2023.
Linda married Donald James Brandel Jan. 6, 1962, and family was the fulfilling passion of her life. She and Don raised four children and were cherished grandparents to seven.
She grew up in Muskegon, spending time with her brother and sister, ice skating at McGraft Park, ice fishing with her dad, spending weekends on the farm in Ravenna, and earning money by sewing, cleaning houses, and babysitting. During summer vacations, she visited the Bench family in the hills of Missouri. Her mom, dad, and second dad, Walter Walsworth, meant the world to her and she never missed honoring them.
Linda was amazing. She earned her teaching and master's degrees while caring for her young children and babysitting. She was an elementary teacher for Fruitport Schools, where her special gift of caring brought out the best in each student. Her later trips into Muskegon often turned into reunions with former students and parents who shared how she changed their lives.
Linda touched lives with her kindness. She smiled at everyone and "to each his own" was an often heard phrase. She bravely fought for Title IX and equal opportunities for her daughters and future generations.
Linda's greatest work was her 4T's. She was truly "the wind beneath their wings". She helped them develop incredible lives and created a home they always wanted to come back to. She was an enthusiastic fan for her kids and grandkids at football, basketball, volleyball, track, soccer, cross-country, awards banquets, and honor inductions.
If her kids were her greatest work, her grandchildren were her greatest joy. She never missed a chance to spend time with them - rocking the babies, reading, water balloon fights, making chocolate chip cookies, playing card games, counting wheat pennies, or going out for lunch. Granny loved her grandkids and she showed them every single day.
Linda leaves behind her 4 T's, Todd, Tracy, Troy (Karen), and Tia (Dale); her cherished grandkids, Natasha, Mackenzie, Tyler, Taden, Allen, Ivabelle, and Isaac; brother John Homer (Rosemary) Bench; and sister Judibelle (Jim) Fulton.
Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 25200 Telegraph Rd #100, Southfield, MI 48033.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.