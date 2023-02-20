Mrs. Linda Lou Dyer, 76, of Montague, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. She was born May 21, 1946, in Hesperia, the daughter of Klein and Jeanette (Morin) Robbins.
Linda was a wonderful person, great mother and wife, loved by everyone around her with many friends and lots of family. She touched the lives of many both locally and far away including Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and Florida. Many would agree she was the sweetest and kindest person they’ve ever known. Beyond being a great mother, friend and person, Linda loved to cook and everyone loved her food (even though she rarely used a recipe). She had such uplifting words of encouragement added to every birthday, Christmas or get well card. Linda also loved games and sports, she was very competitive and thrived to do well at them all. Linda will be missed by many.
Linda is survived by: her loving husband, Jonny Dyer Sr.; children, John (Lane) Dyer Jr., Jason (Michele Becvar) Dyer, and Jeffrey Dyer; grandchildren, Jacob Dyer, Karley Dyer, and Camrin Dyer; sisters, Carol Robbins, Loretta Miller, and Dee Dee "Edith" (Bill) Fekken.
Linda was preceded in death by: her parents; and her siblings, Art Robbins, Ron Robbins, Donna Berg, and Sandy Drent.
Cremation has taken place. A reception/visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Avenue, Shelby MI 49455.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Montague VFW, Post 3256, 9370 Walsh Rd, Montague, MI 49437.
