Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The north side of north piers will be particularly dangerous, such as at Stearns Park in Ludington, Holland State Park, and North Beach at South Haven. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. &&