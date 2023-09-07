Linda Mae Becker Hinze returned to be with her Father in Heaven Aug. 28, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born to Harold Arthur and Dorothy May Becker Aug. 2, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, Linda was the oldest of five siblings. Linda married Gordon Robert Hinze Nov. 5, 1960, and together they raised three daughters and loved a fourth. Linda was dedicated to her family and was deeply loved by all of them. Linda served with her husband Gordon as the leaders of the Methodist Youth Fellowship and Job's Daughters Bethel #59. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and especially loved doing genealogy and the work she did for her ancestors. Above all else, she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they felt the same about her.
Linda is survived by her husband, Gordon; daughters, Robin (Steve) Callahan, Debbie (Brad) Callahan, Cheryl (Wil) Marcroft and Nancy (Tom) King; her 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Janet (Bruce) Buckwinkler, brother Jimmy Becker, sister Kathy (Duane) Decker, brother John (Sharon) Becker and sister-in-law Lois Jaekel along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda chose to be cremated and eventually have her ashes spread with Gordon's over Lake Michigan, where she loved to be. A service will be held for Linda at the Idaho City, Idaho, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society at givenow.lls.org.