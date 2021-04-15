Ralph Dennis Lohman, 83, of Whitehall, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was born April 5, 1938, in Chicago, the son of Henry and Marian (Campbell) Lohman.
Ralph was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed working in his yard, and was a gun enthusiast. Ralph proudly served in the US Army from 1961-1963.
Ralph is survived by: his sons, Steven (Christine) Lohman, Chris (Jill) Lohman, and Scott Lohman; and grandchildren, Joel Lohman and Jarod Lohman.
Ralph was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Shirley Lohman; sister, Martha Boukamp; and brother, Donald Lohman.
In accordance with Ralph’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.