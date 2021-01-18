Wayne A. Lohman, age 77, of Montague, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Muskegon. He was born October 2, 1943 in Shelby to Martin and Shirley (Holtz) Lohman.
Wayne was a 1962 graduate of Montague High School. He married Patricia Ramthun on August 7, 1964. He lived in the White Lake area his entire life.
Wayne was employed as a milk hauler for Lakeshore Milk Haulers for forty years. He was later employed by Country Dairy for a few years before retiring in 2014. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Montague. Wayne enjoyed hunting and fishing and cutting wood to keep his wood stove going.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Joe (Sharon) Lohman, Dan (Michelle) Lohman and Shelley Nelson; his grandchildren, Sydney Lohman, Chayce Lohman and twins, McKenna and Courteney Lohman, Erik Nelson (and fiancé Christine); his brothers, Roger (Cas) Lohman and Mike (Trish) Lohman; and his sister, Sandy Lohman and her husband, Tom Fahner. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Douglas Lohman and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ralph and Florence Ramthun.
Private services were held at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. There also may be a service at a later date in the spring. Please consider donations to St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, MI 49437 in memory of Wayne. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.