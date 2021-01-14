Jan Ellen Luzadder, 68, of Whitehall, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was born October 4, 1952, in Muskegon.
Jan was raised in Montague and attended Montague Public Schools. She enjoyed the arts, such as music and painting, and the outdoors, including walking, biking the Hart-Montague Trail State Park, and camping at Sleeping Bear Dunes-Platte River. Jan was full of love for her family and always had a smile on her face.
Jan is survived by: her husband of 52 years, Dave Luzadder Sr.; children, Tina (Jordon) Carr, Tammy (Matt Bulson) Johnson, Angela (John) Jordan, and Dave Jr. (Stacy) Luzadder; grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Jessica, Brooke, Sarah, Brenna, Rebecca, Trinity, Clayton, Dave III, and Annabelle; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Arrowen, Oliver, Aria, and Rayshon Jr.; parents, Edward and Joyce Bajtka; and siblings, Joni (Bob) Houseman and Mark Bajtka.
Memorial services will be conducted privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.