Margaret Byl Amstutz, 68, of Montague, was called home to be with the Lord she dutifully served, Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 28, 1954, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Dutch immigrants Peter and Jakoba (Westers) Byl.
A farm girl and big sister to four brothers, Margaret was gentle and strong. She was one of the first women to take advantage of Title IX, which passed in her senior year at Shelby High School (‘72). So inspired, she majored in Physical Education at Hope College (‘76).
Margaret brought her enthusiasm to her classrooms, whether they were filled with Sunday school preschoolers or her adult education students. Her love for people, the outdoors, and farming led her to become a founding member of the Montague Farmers Market, later becoming known as “the Cherry Lady”. Her compassion towards others in need was unmatched, as she consistently donated produce to local food pantries, volunteered in the community, and offered shelter and opportunities to anyone in need from all walks of life. She will be remembered for her gentle love of others and animals; gardening; baking; and her drive to live her life with unbridled energy.
Margaret was a beloved mother, sister, and friend. She is survived by: her children, Amelia (Kemal) Isitan, Cynthia (Christopher Gee) Amstutz and Ryan Amstutz; brothers, Paul (Anne) Byl, Larry (Ann) Byl, John (Debra) Byl and Tom (Joann) Byl; and the nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Margaret’s inner child always remained, making her a favorite with the little ones, including with her great nieces and nephews. It was very much reciprocated.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Daniel Lynn Amstutz.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church, 8637 Old Channel Trail, Montague, Michigan 49437, with Pastor Raully Donahue officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church. A luncheon will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider performing a small act of kindness in her name.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby is in charge of arrangements.