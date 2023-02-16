Marilyn Brown passed away Jan. 28, 2023, as her loving husband, Jack, held her hand. Marilyn and Jack were together 35 years. They enjoyed travel throughout Europe, Asia, the US and their home state of Michigan. Marilyn particularly enjoyed the Pentwater Yacht Club, where she and Jack were members, and regarded Pentwater YC as their special place. Jack and Marilyn were previous members of White Lake Yacht Club where they started the 1st Annual Shrimp Boil and ran it for 15 years.
Marilyn grew up in the Muskegon area and was a retired kindergarten teacher from the Reeths-Puffer school district. She was an accomplished equestrian. Among the many Arabians she owned, one was a Legion of Honor recipient. Marilyn loved all animals, but especially dogs. She was passionate about the Brittany Spaniel breed, and she and Jack enjoyed showing several that they raised.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Grace (Cihak) and Heinrich “Henry” Appelt, her sister Suzanne, and her brother Larry. She is survived by her husband Jack Brown of Whitehall, her brothers David (Marianne) and Ken (Sandra), several nieces and nephews, and many treasured friends.
Marilyn elected to donate her body to the University of Michigan Medical School which she arranged several years ago, as that was important to her legacy. A Celebration of Life will take place this summer. No date has been set. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: The White Lake Community Fund, 425 W. Western Ave. Suite 200, Muskegon, Mich. 49440 or American Brittany Rescue – Michigan, americanbrittanyrescue.org Arrangements by Shoreline Memorial Services - Whitehall Chapel - 231-893-5300. Please leave a tribute for Marilyn at our website, www.shorelinememorial.com.