Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and waves 6 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...St Joseph to Manistee. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&