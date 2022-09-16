Marjorie Annabelle Babcock, 90, of Montague, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, in Heaven, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. She was born Nov. 23, 1931, in Montague, the daughter of Walter and Margaret (Alderink) Kessler.
Marjorie married Chester Babcock on June 30, 1951, and they spent 62 loving years together.
Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and lifetime member at St. James Lutheran. One place you could always find her was in her flower garden; digging in the dirt was her therapy. For 12 years, Marjorie continued to share her love for God with her sponsored Kenyan daughter, Lidia.
Marjorie is survived by: her children, Kathi (Lee) Strahl, Connie (Tom) Kring, Dan Babcock, Lori (Paul) Schmiedeknecht, and Jeanne Walker; brother, Ed Kessler; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was preceded in death by: her husband, Chester Babcock; infant son, Ronald; parents, Walter and Margaret Kessler; brothers, Richard, Henry, and Jerry; son-in-law, Steve Walker; and infant great-grandson, Brenden Davis.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, MI 49437. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461.
Memorial contributions may be made to His Arms Children’s Project hisarmskenya.org or St. James Lutheran Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.