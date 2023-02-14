Marjorie Tabor, of Montague, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, during her 100th year of life. She was born July 11, 1922, in Pierceton, Ind.
Marge, as she was known by her family, married Carrol “Tuffy” Tabor in 1941. He preceded her in death in 2013, after 72 years of marriage.
For many years, Marge worked with Tuffy in their family-owned businesses, Tabor’s Decorating and the Cottage Motel and Restaurant. She was also a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church, in Montague, and enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, doing puzzles, and cooking wonderful family dinners.
Marge will be remembered and missed by her daughter, Linda (Tony) D’Alessio; two sons, Dan (Ann) Tabor, Thom (Paula) Tabor; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by seven sisters and brothers and her grandson, Adam Tabor.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life service in early summer. She will be interred in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Montague.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the St James Catholic Church Giving Tree program to help families in need. 5149 Dowling St, Montague, MI 49437.
Memories of Marge’s life can be shared with the family through Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service’s website.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.