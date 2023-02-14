Today

Rain. High 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers continuing overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with gusty winds. High 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.