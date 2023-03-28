Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will give way to some clearing during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.