Marleah R. Fuller, 76, formerly of Montague, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023. She was born May 14th, 1946, in Muskegon, Mich., the daughter of Art and Clara (Wichtoski) Fuller.
Marleah grew up in Muskegon Heights and graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central in 1964 and was a member of the National Honor Society. Marleah attended Holy Cross School of Nursing in South Bend, Ind. and several other college associates’ degree programs. She worked at Howmet (MISCO) Casting in Whitehall, Mich. during the late 1960s, but after that was a full-time stay-at-home mom during the 1970s, eventually returning to the regular working ranks. She was employed as a nursing assistant at Ludington’s hospital, then as a librarian for Montague’s library, a cook at Old Channel Inn, and a custodian at St. James Catholic Schools. She volunteered for various church social functions, such as bingo, fish fries and the Crop Walk. Marleah was a lifelong devout Catholic.
Marleah was well known for her crochet handiwork as well as the many knitted sock and blankets. She supplied knitted mittens to keen local hunters who recognized them as exceptionally warm. She was a regular fixture at Lipka’s and Todd’s Pharmacy in Montague where she enjoyed coffee with friends. Of particular pride in Marleah’s life was her 1969 green Ford Mustang that she purchased new. It served her well for many years. She loved traveling around Michigan by automobile, seeing the Great Lakes as well as Michigan’s many beautiful geographical sites in the north western Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula. Marleah also dearly loved visiting her Wichtoski grandparents’ family farm in Fountain, Mich., which was referred to as “The Home Place” or “The Farm”. She often took her children there to spend time with extended family members celebrating family reunions or some holiday.
Marleah is survived by: her three children, Jason Bach of Montague, Arthur (Jennifer) Bach of Midland, and Monica (Jeff) Jenkins of Muskegon; her two grandchildren, Alyssa Jenkins (DVM) and Alex Jenkins, both of Knoxville, Tenn.; her sister Judy (Lee) Wilkins in California; and brother Joe (Delene) Fuller in Norton Shores.
Marleah was preceded in death by: her parents, Art and Clara; and her sisters: Darleen Booth, Dorothy Fuller, and Mary Jane Fuller.
Many thanks to the caring and competent staff at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility, who helped see her through the last few years of her time with us. Marleah was loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held in the summer.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is assisting with arrangements.