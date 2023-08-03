Marlett Schultz, 93, passed away Aug. 2, 2023. He was born Sept. 26, 1929, in White River Township, the son of Paul E. and Edith (Friday) Schultz.
Marty graduated from Montague High School, class of 1947. He served in the United States Army 18th Infantry from 1951-52, a Purple Heart recipient wounded in action in Choron, Korea, in 1952. Following military service, Marty and his brother, Ken, worked as building contractors for over fifty years in Whitehall and Montague. Marty was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 11 Muskegon, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3256 in Montague.
Marty is survived by: his daughter, Victoria, of Whitehall; son, Paul (Vicki Jo), of Montague; son-in-law, William Greer, of Ada; grandchildren, Matthew (Kristin) Schultz, Jillian (Paul) Sommerfield, Chad (Jennifer) Greer, and Troy (Sarah) Greer; five great-grandchildren; and very special people, Jerry (Debbie) Richards of Lake Orion, Don (Jeannie) Richards of Montague, Debbie (Robert) Donaldson of St. Louis, Missouri, and Tim Richards, Muskegon.
Marty was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Stephanie Greer; brothers, Kenneth and Raymond; sister, Arlene; and companion of 30 years, Mary Richards.
At Marty's request there will be no formal service. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague, with Reverend John Brooks presiding.
In lieu of flowers, Marty and his family would request donations to VFW Post 3256 (building fund) or Harbor Hospice of Muskegon.
