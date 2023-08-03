Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High 84F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.