Mary Alice Meyer, 93, of Montague, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born May 3, 1929, in Whitehall, the daughter of Ray and Anna (Hoffman) Lauterberg.
Mary was a lifelong resident of White Lake and worked for Howmet Aerospace for 38 years. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, flowers, and snowmobiling. Mary was a strong supporter of 4-H and the Pony Pullers Association. Mary and her husband, Kenneth, will be remembered as selfless givers; the ones who dropped everything to help other people in a time of need.
Mary is survived by: her niece and special caregiver, Marie Arnold; and many other nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by: her husband, Kenneth; her parents, Ray and Anna; and siblings, Lois, David, Lorraine and Don.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, MI 49437, with Pastor Mark Gilson officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, harborhospicemi.org, or a charity of your choice.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.