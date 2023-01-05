Meyer .jpg

Mary Alice Meyer, 93, of Montague, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born May 3, 1929, in Whitehall, the daughter of Ray and Anna (Hoffman) Lauterberg.

Mary was a lifelong resident of White Lake and worked for Howmet Aerospace for 38 years. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, flowers, and snowmobiling. Mary was a strong supporter of 4-H and the Pony Pullers Association. Mary and her husband, Kenneth, will be remembered as selfless givers; the ones who dropped everything to help other people in a time of need.

Mary is survived by: her niece and special caregiver, Marie Arnold; and many other nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by: her husband, Kenneth; her parents, Ray and Anna; and siblings, Lois, David, Lorraine and Don.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, MI 49437, with Pastor Mark Gilson officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, harborhospicemi.org, or a charity of your choice.

The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.

