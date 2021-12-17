Mary Ann (Frantz) Smith of Holland, Mich., 69, passed away peacefully, in her home, during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. She was born in Muskegon July 10, 1952 to Earl and Catherine (Michielsen) Frantz.
Mary Ann was the second eldest of five daughters. She graduated from Reeths-Puffer High School in 1971 and later attended Baker College. Mary Ann was married to Daniel Scott Smith Oct. 24, 1991. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family and friends. She also worked for Fleetwood Group INC. for over 10 years before retiring due to medical reasons. In her free time, Mary enjoyed playing online games and talking with her Facebook friends from across the world. She was very active in numerous online COPD support groups and was always available to offer advice and support to those in need. Mary Ann’s greatest passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she loved to go fishing in Reed City with her husband.
Mary Ann is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years Dan Smith; her loving children, sons, David (Leslie) Maginity of Fennville, Michael (Jennifer) Maginity of Rothbury, and Thomas Smith of Holland: daughters, Alicia (Greg) Barnum of North Muskegon, Amy Gray of Whitehall, and Teresa Smith of Whitehall; 15 grandchildren. Her sisters Dianna Bohunicky, and Joanne (Junior) Gibson: In-laws Steve (Myrna) Smith and Lani Smith. As well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Teresa Kloet and Sharon Hobby; and brother-in-law Steve Bohunicky. The family would like to thank Hospice of Holland for their care and compassion during Mary Ann’s illness.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life Memorial Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the VFW Post 8846, 1061 Witham Rd., Muskegon, Michigan 49445. Lunch will be from 2-4 p.m. with a celebration of Life at 4 p.m. The family will celebrate with Mary’s favorite Christmas foods.