Mary Atkinson (Dobbins), age 69, passed away at her home in St. Marys, Ga. Jan. 23, 2023 of an apparent heart attack.
Mary was born and raised in Whitehall. She was the daughter of Grace and Eugene Atkinson, formerly of Collier Dr., who predeceased her.
Mary was a 1972 graduate of Whitehall High School. She attended Michigan State University for 2 years and then returned to Whitehall for several years before moving to Jacksonville, Fla., where she was self-employed as a paralegal.
Mary was a true animal lover with six rescued feral cats and a little Chaweenie dog. She was actively involved with organizations for animal rescue and adoption.
She moved to Georgia with her husband, Mack Dobbins, approximately four years ago.
Mary had not visited Whitehall in over 20 years, though she was recently talking about coming back to visit and perhaps spending the summer. Unfortunately, she didn’t live to do it.
She still had many friends in Michigan who will fondly remember her wit and humor.
A memorial celebration of life will be planned next summer.