Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tomorrow

Snow showers early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.