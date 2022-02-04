With sadness, love, and profound gratitude, the family of Mary Christine “Chris” Mallory announces her passing on Sunday, Jan. 30 at the age of 70.
Chris was born Dec. 31, 1951, to her parents Judge Fredric and Louise Grimm of North Muskegon, Mich. After graduating from Aquinas College, Chris devoted her life to encouraging young people to love and believe in themselves. She taught English and art for more than 25 years, and spent the majority of her career at Whitehall High School, where she made it a point to make each and every student she encountered feel important and special.
Anyone who met Chris was touched by her warmth and tenderness, especially her two daughters, Kristen and Meghan. Their mom taught them what it meant to practice compassion every day, and she showed them the power of art to connect us with one another and make the world a more beautiful place.
Chris felt a responsibility to be an active part of her community. In her 30s, she helped create an organization in Maryland that helped children cope with grief. In 1993, Chris made her permanent home in the White Lake community, where she mentored students, served on the board of the White Lake Arts Council and volunteered at countless community events.
In 2000, Chris married the love of her life, Tom Mallory. They spent many happy years side by side working in their garden, traveling to Scotland and Aruba and spending time with their many friends. On any given night, you’d find them out to dinner at a local restaurant, laughing and sharing stories with friends and neighbors. Chris loved being Tom’s wife; nothing made her happier than sitting on the porch watching the sunset together, along with their dog, Tilly, and a glass of chardonnay in hand.
Chris is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Judge Fredric Grimm, John Grimm and Louise Hall. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Tom Mallory; daughters, Kristen De Ridder and Meghan Fleckenstein; sons-in-law, Nate De Ridder and Andy Vogel; grandchildren, Rowen, Cecilia, Clara and John; and close family, Bryan and Jill Mahan.
The family will have a celebration of Chris’ life in the summer. In lieu of flowers, they ask that donations be sent to the Mallory Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Whitehall District Schools, 541 Slocum St., Whitehall, MI 49461.
Arrangements by Shoreline Memorial Services — Whitehall Chapel, 816 S. Mears Ave. Whitehall, MI 49461 — www.shorelinememorial.com.