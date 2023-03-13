Mary Lane Roth, 69, of Whitehall, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023. She was born Nov. 19, 1953, the daughter of William and Margaret (Pyatt) Hiner.
Mary is survived by: her sons, Scott Corliss of St. Augustine, Florida, and Eric Corliss of Grand Rapids; grandson, Bryant Corliss of Hastings, Florida; brothers, Mike Hiner of North Muskegon, Tim (Larissa) Hiner of Soldotna, Alaska, and Kevin (Donna) Hiner of Canton; best friend, Barb Taylor of Twin Lake; and special friend, Ivan Pider of Holton.
In accordance with Mary’s wishes, no services will take place.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.