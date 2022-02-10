Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Becoming windy with evening snow showers giving way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early changing to a few snow showers later in the day. High 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.