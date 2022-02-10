Mary Louise Kelly, 78, of Montague, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. She was born Sept. 12, 1943, in Muskegon, the daughter of Martin and Mary “Todd” Ashley.
Mary graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor's degree in Education She worked as an elementary school teacher at Montague Public Schools for many years. Mary enjoyed her family and friends very much. Mary was a longtime member of St. Peter’s By The Lake Episcopal Church and served as laywoman of the church, by reading the lessons and helping with communion.
Mary is survived by three siblings; Jacquelin (Denny) Stapel, Susan Ashley, Martin (Jeanne) Ashley; her daughter, Kristi (Larry) Postema of Montague: Kristi’s children Skye (Jeff) Mayberry, Zack Postema, Ashley (Joe) Camp, and Justin Postema; and three great grandchildren, Liam Camp, Jaxson Camp, and Romeo Postema; her son Karl (Sylvia) Kelly Jr. of Traverse City: Karl’s children Taylor Kelly, Miranda Kelly, and Kirsten Kelly.
Mary was preceded in death by: both parents, Martin and Mary Ashley; and brother Herbert Ashley.
In accordance with Mary’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life Feb. 26, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. at St. Peter’s By The Lake Episcopal Church in Montague. There will be a private service, however, there will be a gathering for family and friends from 2-5 p.m. for people to come and go at leisure.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.