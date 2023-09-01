Mary Louise Lombard, 89, of Montague, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. She was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Watertown Township, Michigan, the daughter of James and Zora (Ranney) Johnson.
Mary was a graduate of Muskegon High School and continued her education at the Hackley School of Nursing. She spent time in Chicago for nursing clinicals, and returned to work at Hackley Hospital as a Registered Nurse up until her retirement in 1994. She and her husband, Clyde, enjoyed traveling to many places in the US, including Hawaii, and also overseas, notably to Jamaica. Upon retirement, they would winter in Texas, but always called the White Lake area home.
Mary had a nurturing spirit and cared deeply for helping others. She spent countless hours volunteering for Harbor Hospice over a span of 25 years, with International Aid, and with the American Legion Auxiliary. She and her husband were faithful members of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Whitehall, and Mary was involved with the church's quilting ministry.
Mary is survived by: her children, Mike (Peggy) Lombard, Clyde (Fran) Lombard, Cheri Pernot, and Bruce (Rita) Lombard; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Clarence Highway; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
On July 23, 1955, Mary married Clyde Lombard, and they were happily married until his death Aug. 19, 2000. She was also preceded in death by: her parents; son-in-law, Kevin Pernot; sister, Naomi Highway; and brothers, James (Lois) Johnson and Ranney (Sandre) Johnson.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Evangelical Covenant Church of Whitehall, 900 Warner Street, Whitehall, MI 49461. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 1 p.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Montague.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Covenant Church of Whitehall, or Harbor Hospice, specified for the Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence.
