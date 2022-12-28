Mary M. Webb, age 70, of Fremont, formerly of Montague, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family following her battle and victory over multiple sclerosis. Mary was born Aug. 10, 1952 in Newaygo to Myron and Jayne (Wilson) Bumstead and graduated from Newaygo High School. Mary later met and married Brian Webb Oct. 29, 1971 in Newaygo. Mary worked in various positions at Howmet in Whitehall until her retirement after 30 years. Mary lived in the Montague area for several years and later moved to Fremont in 2015. Mary was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, calligraphy, traveling to the casino, had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. The true joy of Mary’s life, however, was her family and spending time with them.
Mary is survived by her husband, Brian Webb of Fremont; her children, Eric (Nicole) Webb of Linden, Mich.; Stephanie (Ernest) Bentz of Whitehall; seven grandchildren, Reilly (Jake) Marsh; Kalup (Ashley) Bentz; Mackenzie (Erynn) Bentz-Bailey; Brendan Bentz; Tate Webb; J.B. Webb; Reghan Webb; three great-grandchildren, Easton Bentz-Bailey; Cooper Marsh; Baylor Marsh; her sisters, Nannette (Chuck) Hooker; Denise (Don) Tufts; Amber (Wayne) Toppel; Stacie (Bryan) Buckner; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Jayne Bumstead; her brother, Myron Bumstead III; and her sister, Barbara Stressman.
VISITATION: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Fremont, 714 Hillcrest Fremont MI 49412. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Fremont. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory of Mary online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel 231-924-0800.