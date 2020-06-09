Scot Edward McLouth, 62, of Twin Lake, passed away June 1, 2020. He was born March 12, 1958, in Shelby, the son of Richard McLouth and Barbara (Magers) Near.
Scot was a graduate of Whitehall High School, class of 1976. He furthered his education at Muskegon Community College and Ferris State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Welding Engineering Technology.
Scot was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening amongst many other hobbies. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.
Scot is survived by: his beloved daughters, Kendra McLouth and Ashley (Jason) McLouth; grandchild, David Febo; siblings, Richard (Pam) McLouth, Lori (Ron Snow) Lux, Pam (Don) Schneider, Tina (Dan) Froelich, Ann Marie (Rob) Raaymakers, Steve (Peggy Sue) Raaymakers, Jean (Chuck) Michaud, Margaret (Phillip) Arends, and Kathy Raaymakers; step-mother, Mary McLouth; and significant other, Eva Lopez.
Scot was preceded in death by: his mother, Barbara Near; father, Richard McLouth; and sister, Debra Warner.
A memorial luncheon will be held from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.