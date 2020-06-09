Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Windy. Thunderstorms likely, accompanied by heavy rainfall at times. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.