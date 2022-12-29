Michael Courtland Keenan, proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as a leading figure in the insurance industry, died Dec. 26, 2022, surrounded by family. He was 85.
Although he had a lifelong and passionate affair with the Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks, and Bears, as well as his Fighting Illini, what Mike loved more than anything was being with and caring for his large extended family of four children and their spouses, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four dogs, three cats and, of course, the woman he committed his life to for 59 years, Elizabeth (Libby) Lummus Keenan.
Mike was born in Evanston, Ill., and lived most of his life there. When his parents were no longer able to care for him and his three siblings, they were separated and taken in by relatives, except for Mike, who was placed in a home for boys, Lawrence Hall, in Chicago. He lived there from ages 8 to 13. Although later reunited with his sister Mary and brother Kit, he didn’t meet his youngest sibling, Rick, until they were both in their 50s.
At Wells High School in the West Town neighborhood in Chicago, he was a talented lefty pitcher who once threw a no-hitter, as well as president and valedictorian of his class, earning admission to Princeton and Kenyon College, among others. With minimal financial support, he headed off to the University of Illinois in 1956, but had to drop out his junior year when his father died suddenly. In his early 20s, it fell to him to support his mother, which he did for the rest of her life. In those years, among other things, he drove a cab in Chicago to make ends meet.
Mike started out at Prudential as an agent in 1961 and met Libby in the office a few years later, making silly faces at her young children as she interviewed for a job in another room. Mike married Libby in 1964, taking on those kids – Harry and Sandy, then 5 and 4 – as his own. Before long, Michael Jr. and Lucy came along, completing their family of six. Throughout the years, whenever anyone asked, “Which ones are yours and which are Libby’s?” he would always say, “Darned if I know.”
He had an optimistic take on life and a kind spirit, meeting good news with a “That’s terrific!” He loved to win at bridge and basement hockey, and used his skilled voice to sing show tunes, Christmas carols, and hymns at St. Mark’s Church, often accompanied by Libby on the piano. He took up running as an adult and became so accomplished he qualified for the Boston Marathon in 1979 at 42, running in a “Top Pop” t-shirt the family made for him.
Mike was disciplined and frugal, saving 25 cents for every dollar he earned and, though he never talked about the challenges he faced growing up, he never forgot where he came from either. His generosity was boundless, volunteering and donating to hundreds of charities through the years. While quick to indulge others, he never spent a dime on himself, preferring to wear the same track suit for three decades and careful to unwrap Christmas gifts so paper could be recycled for years to come.
So many of the things he missed out on as a child, he did for his children and for others. Before he had kids, he coached Pony League baseball, was president of the Evanston Jaycees, and was one of the original founders of the Evanston Boys Hockey Association. He coached his sons’ teams and never missed one of Lucy’s soccer games or Sandy’s tennis matches.
While he was never able to return and finish college, he made certain that all his children did, debt-free, and later contributed so his nine grandchildren could as well.
The Keenans spent summers at their 1894 cottage on White Lake. Although not a gifted golfer, he was known to conduct midnight raids with his young grandchildren, fishing for golf balls and frogs in the water hazards at the White Lake Golf Club, where he was a member. That was about as unlawful as he got.
When Libby stopped drinking in 1976, he stopped, too, the same day, in solidarity.
One of the great days of his life was Oct. 26, 2016, attending Game 2 of the Cubs’ World Series victory with his son Mike Jr. in Cleveland, both decked out in Cubs gear, seated among a sea of Indians fans in the front row, third-base side.
Mike was also a leader in his professional career, working into his 80s. In 1984-85, he served as president of the National Association of Life Underwriters (NALU). He retired from Prudential and joined the LIFE Foundation in 1998. As Senior Vice President, he was responsible for raising funds to educate the public and promote the insurance industry at large. In 2010, he won the annual John Newton Russell Memorial Award from the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), considered the highest honor in the industry.
Still, Mike’s proudest accomplishment was creating a blueprint for his family. To ensure his children and grandchildren would continue the family traditions he and Libby created, he hosted yearly trips at Christmastime for over 20 years. Like all things Mike attempted, mission accomplished.
A celebration of his life will be held next summer. The family requests that any donations be made in his name to The Humane Society or to The Playhouse at White Lake.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.