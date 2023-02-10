Ret. LTC Michael Ross Schaub, MD, 64, of Whitehall, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1958, in Rantoul, Ill., the son of Ret. Lieutenant Colonel Theodore and Marilyn (Meister) Schaub.
Mike was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, ending his service as Lieutenant Colonel. He was a 1980 graduate of United States Military Academy West Point, and a 1984 graduate of Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences. Over his years in the military, Mike held various postings, including Army Ranger during Operation Just Cause: Panama.
Following Mike’s service to his country, he spent 10 years as a medical provider at Mercy Health, before opening his own practice in Montague, Northern Lights Family Medicine. He selflessly served his community as a family physician for 14 years.
Mike enjoyed various hobbies, such as snowboarding, reading, and spending time outdoors. He was also a proficient marksman and obtained a black belt in Taekwondo.
On May 23, 1981, Mike married Constance (Lautner) Schaub, and she survives him along with their children, Jennifer Salisbury, Elizabeth (Hersh Kumar) Schaub, Kimberly (Tommy) Ball, Michael Schaub Jr., Brooklyn Salisbury, and Gus Salisbury; grandchild, Eloise Ball; soon-to-be grandchild, Ivy Kumar; sisters, Patricia Schaub and Sheila (Martin) Rollinger; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by: his parents; and brothers, Roger Schaub and Richard Schaub.
Services are pending. Please go to www.beaconfh.com for service details. They will be updated as soon as services are confirmed.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Mike’s name, to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.