Michael Scott Keck, 60, of Montague, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023. He was born March 28, 1963, in Hart, the son of Kenneth Keck and Louise (Griffith) Keck.
Michael graduated from Montague High School in 1982. He worked at Perigo/Tower Labs in Montague, SPI Pharma in Grand Haven, and Whitehall Products in Whitehall.
Michael enjoyed playing poker with his friends and watching Montague Wildcats football games. He also enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions, U of M football, and Detroit Red Wings hockey.
Michael is survived by: his mother, Louise (Griffith) Houghton; sisters, Tammy Keck, Cathy Houghton, and his special sister, Jean Mikkelson; nephews, Christopher Keck (Samantha DeVecht) and Brandon Houghton; aunt, Ila Keck; cousin, Kenneth Keck and Kenny’s children Angel and Hunter; and many special friends who will miss spending time with him.
Michael was preceded in death by: his father, Kenneth Keck; grandparents, Wilbur and Neva Griffith and Arthur and Erdine Keck; aunt, Helen Hernandez; uncle, Elton Keck; stepfather, Leonard (Butch) Houghton; and his beloved pets, Rusty and Bruno.
Memorial contributions may be made to a local animal shelter of your choosing or The Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence - Harbor Hospice.
In accordance with Michael’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.