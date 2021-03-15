Ellen Margret Murphy passed away at age 92 on Thursday, Feb 25, 2021, in Ruskin, Florida, following a short illness. Ellen was born in Big Rapids to parents Ray and Pearl Winter, who preceded her in death. Ellen grew up as a very lively member of a large family which lived and worked the family farm.
Preceding her in death are her sister, Marion Mursch; and brother, Frank Winter. Surviving siblings are Donna Winter, Diane (Gene) Bongard, Kate (Al) Martz, and Stephan (Cheryl) Winter. Ellen often told stories about the hardships of growing up on a farm, and the benefits of learning to work together to accomplish necessary tasks. She credited that early life to the strong work ethic that shaped her life.
Ellen married the late John Murphy in Big Rapids. They moved to the west side of Michigan and spent the rest of their lives creating a home on the shores of Lake Michigan, first in a renovated cottage and then in the house that they built by hand. Ellen and John raised three children in the Whitehall area; son, William (Molly) Murphy; daughter, Linda (Dave) Jacobs survive; and son, Robert (Michell) Murphy preceded her in death.
Ellen enjoyed the life on the beach, raising children who were water rats, forever comfortable with sandy feet and wet towels. Whitehall remained her summer home throughout the rest of her life. While she was unable to navigate the steep bank stairs to the beach in her later years, she never tired of the glorious sunsets that were painted for her nightly.
Ellen truly lived the words found in Ecclesiastis 9:10: Whatever your hand finds to do , do with
all your might”. Ellen started her professional career teaching business at Reethes Puffer High School. She remained there until she completed her MA at WMU and moved to the guidance department at North Muskegon High School. She took the girls club on annual bus trips to Chicago for plays and shopping, she chaperoned the ski club to weekends in Northern Michigan, and took several groups of students to Europe.
Upon retirement Ellen and John took to the road in their RV. They traveled across the United
States for ten years, finally settling in Apollo Beach Florida at a much loved winter vacation community. Ellen led an abundant life booth in Whitehall and Florida. It was full to the brim with many friends and a variety of activities. She loved each day to the fullest, enjoying her gardens, entertaining friends, playing bridge and golf and volunteering for several organizations.
Ellen especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would always find time
to teach them cribbage or play a hand of rummy. While she showed no mercy, most games came with some sage advice about life. “Happiness is a decision you make” or “Only boring people are bored” were commonly shared.
“You have granted me life and favor and your care has preserved my spirit” Job 10;12. Ellen celebrated each day with gratitude for the many blessings that she received.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of services at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent to 5500 N. Overlook Road, Northport, MI 49670.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.