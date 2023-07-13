photo_20230713085315 copy.jpg

Nancy Culligan Rose, 95, of Montague, passed away peacefully July 11, 2023, at her home in White River Township. She was born Dec. 2, 1927, in Detroit Michigan. She married Ralph Rose Jr., the love of her life, Dec. 27, 1949. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, her parents William and Catherine Culligan, and her brother William Culligan, Jr. She is survived by her four children, Jim Rose (Lois), Bill Rose (Teresa), Kate Rose (Larry), and Carol “Reba” Rose (Catrina), six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Nancy was a graduate of Cooley High School in Detroit, and of the University of Michigan. She was an avid U of M fan throughout her life. She taught English at Montague High School and directed numerous high school musicals. Nancy loved teaching and being involved with the “kids” at school. She was a Montague institution, having sometimes taught two generations of students from the same families. After retirement, she and Ralph initially spent winters skiing in Colorado, which eventually gave way to winters in Palm Springs, California. Summers were always at their Lake Michigan beach cottage in Montague. She and Ralph traveled extensively, particularly in France. One of the family's favorite photos is of the two of them sitting in a Paris cafe, with their beloved golden retriever John Robert Rose. Private arrangements.

