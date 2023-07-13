Nancy Culligan Rose, 95, of Montague, passed away peacefully July 11, 2023, at her home in White River Township. She was born Dec. 2, 1927, in Detroit Michigan. She married Ralph Rose Jr., the love of her life, Dec. 27, 1949. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, her parents William and Catherine Culligan, and her brother William Culligan, Jr. She is survived by her four children, Jim Rose (Lois), Bill Rose (Teresa), Kate Rose (Larry), and Carol “Reba” Rose (Catrina), six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Nancy was a graduate of Cooley High School in Detroit, and of the University of Michigan. She was an avid U of M fan throughout her life. She taught English at Montague High School and directed numerous high school musicals. Nancy loved teaching and being involved with the “kids” at school. She was a Montague institution, having sometimes taught two generations of students from the same families. After retirement, she and Ralph initially spent winters skiing in Colorado, which eventually gave way to winters in Palm Springs, California. Summers were always at their Lake Michigan beach cottage in Montague. She and Ralph traveled extensively, particularly in France. One of the family's favorite photos is of the two of them sitting in a Paris cafe, with their beloved golden retriever John Robert Rose. Private arrangements.
Nancy Culligan Rose
- Andy M Roberts
-
- Updated
Andy M Roberts
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Featured Local Savings
Trending
Articles
- Brenda Lynn Kirwin
- White Lake Pickleball Club leading effort to convert Whitehall Twp. tennis courts
- Fetch Cycling Group aims for "butts on bikes"
- Mears Ave. reconstruction set to begin in August
- John Ball Zoo animals visit White Lake Community Library
- Fireworks grace the sky over White Lake
- Whitehall receives certification as Redevelopment Ready Community
- Honky-Tonk Angels brings country musical to The Playhouse
- Country Dairy hosts 22nd Super Social
- Sports quotes of the academic year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Whitehall, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:16:32 AM
- Sunset: 09:25:32 PM
- Dew Point: 58°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 4 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 4 mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Latest e-Edition
White Lake Beacon
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.