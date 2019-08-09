Naomi “May” Reeths passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Nursing Home on August 7, 2019.
On September 13, 1920 May was first born child to Ira C. Hite and Naomi Ruth Lucia Hite in Mishawaka, IN. Seven sisters and one brother would follow. The family eventually moved to Whitehall, MI. May married Ferdinand C. Reeths on January 5th, 1943.
After a move to California, she and Ferd held a variety of jobs. They both loved to regale the family with tales of their time at the chicken ranch in the San Fernando Valley - especially the fact that it had hardwood floors and twin fireplaces.
In 1953 May was diagnosed with an abdominal tumor which turned out to be her son Paul, born after they returned to Muskegon.
May and Ferd were active in the Pairs N Square dance club. Later, they were charter members of the Northside Seniors and traveled with that group across the country.
After Ferd died in 1982, May finally learned how to drive and proceeded to live on her own for 30 years. She enjoyed taking her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Jennifer, to school or out for an ice cream cone.
Special thanks to the staff at Hillcrest Nursing Home, who among many other wonderful things allowed May to continue her lifelong love of BINGO until the very end.
May outlived all of her siblings except for Rennie Cooper DeHaven and Mamie Cooper. As May would say, “Only the good die young.”
Survivors include her son Paul and his wife Diane, granddaughters Jennifer Reeths, Elizabeth Reeths and her husband Steve Heier, and her great-granddaughter Grace Heier-Reeths.
A Celebration of May’s Life will be held on September 7th at Ever Rest Funeral Home at 1783 E. Keating Ave, Muskegon MI 49442. The family will gather at 10 a.m. with an 11 a.m. memorial and luncheon to follow. Memorial donations can be made to the Reeths-Puffer Fine Arts Department.
Ever Rest Funeral Home