Karen Ann Nelson, 84, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was born December 10, 1936, in Whitehall, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Behnke) Schmiedeknecht.
Karen graduated from Whitehall High School in 1955. She later worked in the dietary department at the school and retired as head cook. She was a loving wife and mother, and was a very detailed and scheduled woman. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in Whitehall.
Karen is survived by: her husband of 63 years, David Nelson; and children, Michael (Julie) Nelson, Mark Nelson, and Michelle (Jerry) Hinson.
Karen was preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, two brothers; and an infant brother.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, 711 Alice Street, Whitehall, MI 49461. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1:00 PM until time of services at the church. Interment will be in Oakhurst Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.