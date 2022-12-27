Pamela Jean (Alexander) Knapp, 64, of Whitehall, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 28, 1958, in Shelby, the daughter of William and Barbara (Martin) Alexander.
Pam was a devoted Pastor’s wife and mother. A prayer warrior. She had a love for people and her ministry. The love she had for her family was a selfless love. Pam would sacrifice anything she could for them without them ever feeling as though it was a sacrifice. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved spending time with them planning events and decorating for them. She loved them with all her heart. Pam was compassionate, loving, and always helping the “underdog”. She saw the best in people. Pam spent hours in her prayer closet pouring her heart out for the needs of others. She had a very close relationship with the Lord. Pam enjoyed teaching people about Jesus and shared His love and message through her ministry.
If you knew her you were blessed. She lit up the room with her smile and sense of humor. She loved making people laugh. Every friend she had considered her their best friend. Pam made people feel special. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. She had a love for people, especially her kids grandkids.
Pam is survived by: her husband, Rodney Knapp; children, Jennifer Knapp, Angela (Kerrigan) Skelly, Gabriel (Patricia) Knapp, and Rachelle (Nick) Nettle; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy (Randall) Seaver; brothers, William Alexander and Daniel Alexander.
She is preceded by: her parents, William and Barbara Alexander; granddaughter, Makaila Stever-Knapp.
Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Shilo Tabernacle, 460 E. Tyler Rd., Muskegon, MI 49445, with Pastor Kerrigan Skelly officiating. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, MI 49455, and on Thursday, Dec. 29, from noon until the time of service at Shilo Tabernacle. A luncheon followed the service. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knapp family to assist with funeral expenses.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.