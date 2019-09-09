Pamela Marie Kring age 57 of Whitehall was called home by her Heavenly Father Friday September 6 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born July 26, 1962 in Muskegon, MI to Dale & Nancy (Jacobs) Dubois. Pam devoted her life to God, her family, church family, and Whitehall community. She was an active member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Whitehall serving in children’s ministry and several other areas over 25+ years. Pam enjoyed reading, crafts, quiet time at home, watching her children and grandchildren grow and most of all sharing the love of Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Michael Kring, children Eric (Candace) Kring, Katie Kring (Rachel Dyer), Amanda (Dan) Alderink, Matthew Kring (Ariel Anderson), Jacob Kring, Isaac Kring; grandchildren Aurora, Elliott, Nathaniel, Eliana, Benjamin, Sophia, Nora, and Nick; parents Dale and Nancy; brothers Ron (Carol), Ken (Kim), Andrew (Sharon) and many extended family members. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 11 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church of Whitehall, 900 Warner Whitehall, MI. Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 6-8 p.m. and Saturday 10-11 a.m., both at the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to ECC of Whitehall in Pam’s name to support children’s ministry.