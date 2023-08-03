Patricia Mae (Patty) Curtis, 79, entered into rest Thursday July 27, 2023 at Big Rapids Fields after a long battle with dementia.
Patty was born in Cadillac, MI Dec. 11, 1943 to Arthur L. & Mae J. (Petersen) Moore and graduated from Cadillac High School in 1960. After graduation, Patty worked as a teller at a local bank.
On Nov. 12, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Larry D. Curtis. Patty continued working while Larry served in the Army, stationed in Vietnam. Larry would speak often of Patty being his rock and strength in stressful times while he was away. At one point they met in Hawaii to spend time together during R&R.
Patty followed Larry in his career in education, first to Grand Rapids where she worked in banking and later as a teacher's aide. From there they moved to Whitehall until retirement.
For years they enjoyed summers at their cottage on Wolf Lake in Lake County. They enjoyed lake living so much, they bought a house on Lake Mitchell in Cadillac, returning to their hometown to retire, and enjoyed gathering with old friends and acquaintances.
Patty and Larry weren't blessed with children of their own but adored their nieces, nephews and their extended families, rarely missing a chance to celebrate birthdays, holidays, summer picnics and any chance to gather and celebrate life and family. They also enjoyed several trips to Cancun, Mexico.
Just before their 50th wedding anniversary, Larry sadly passed away after a long battle with cancer, devastating Patty.
In addition to Larry, Patty was preceded in death by her parents and two older brothers, Robert (Bob) and Donald (Don) Moore, both of Big Rapids, and one dear nephew, Greg Moore of Traverse City.
Patty is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia (Pat) Moore of Big Rapids, brother-in-law, Victor Clawson of Grand Rapids, as well as six nieces and nephews - Sherry (Bill) Erbes, Debbie (Karl) Stratz, Scott (Jennie) Moore, Jim (Denise) Moore, Ron (Lorrie) Moore and Matthew Moore - and many, many aptly termed great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue Coalition (ARC) at 18400 220th Avenue, Big Rapids MI 49307.
The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate care of Big Rapids Fields Assisted Living & Memory Care and also Spectrum Health Hospice.
Final resting place will be beside her husband at Pine Plaines Cemetery in Big Rapids & Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac per the couples wishes.
Please leave a memory, condolence, and picture at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com