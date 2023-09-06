Patricia Lou Rush passed Aug. 21, 2023.
Pat was born to James and Thelma Tanis. After graduating from Montague High School, she completed nurse's training at Cook County School of Nursing in Chicago. She worked as a nurse for many years before attending U.C. Davis nurse practitioner program. She cared greatly for her patients, and received immense joy from her work.
In her spare time, she loved to exercise, bake, read, work crossword puzzles, spend time with her family and knit. She knitted beautiful baby blankets for her grandchildren. Pat was also involved in various volunteer work including helping students in the classroom read, and preparing meals for the homeless.
She is survived by her two sons, five grandchildren and three siblings. She is greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined.