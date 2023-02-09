Patrick Alan Temberg, 59, of Montague, passed away Feb. 3, 2023. He was born Sept. 2, 1963, in Shelby, the son of Einer and Mary (Flood) Temberg.
Patrick enjoyed working for the White Lake Golf Club; he retired after 36 years of employment.
Patrick is survived by his brothers, Tim (Katy) Temberg and Jim (Linda) Temberg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Einer Temberg; and his mother, Mary Olson.
In accordance with Patrick’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.