Paul David Jacobson, also affectionately known as PJ, Jake, Paulie D, and Paulie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the age of 64, at his home. Paul was born May 28, 1958, in Muskegon.
What would PJ say? He would say his life has been a good one. He was blessed with two wonderful children, Jennifer (CJ) Schmiege and Derek; as well as his bonus grandchildren, Kaiden and Michelle; his two wives he loved, Gretchen and his late wife, Jerri Kay. He would say he couldn’t have asked for a better family, the Fabulous Seven and their spouses, Jeff Hentschel, Judy (Greg); brothers, Dave, Jeff (Tina), and Gale (Susie); Diane (Bob), and Caryl (Greg); his special mother, Carmen Zack; and his adored nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Adam, Elizabeth, Emily, Travis, Heidi, Katie, Colby, and Owen.
He would say he fought hard to beat cancer to have one more day with you. He couldn’t have fought this fight without the Watkins Warriors, Cincinnati Connection, the one and only Buckeye Fan, Brothers from another mother, Soda pop and the entire Love family, Hobo Lauren, his Green Beret, his Marine veteran and loving wife Bet, entire Krohn family, his fishy friends, Hokey family, Consumers Energy family, the amazing Dr. Wright, nurse Julie, all members of the SSS, loving mother-in-law Nancy, Lois Jaekel, and the rest of the army he had supporting him.
He would say to remember the laughs, memories made, to never give up, and thank you for everything you have ever done for him. He will be waiting for you on the other side, with Peanut, fried bologna sandwich in hand, and a grape Faygo pop.
Per Paul’s wishes there will be no service, but the family hopes you will consider joining them in spirit wherever you are at, on Sept. 30, 2022 at 12 p.m. for a moment of silence to pay tribute to a wonderful man.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to do a pay it “paulward” with a random act of kindness.
