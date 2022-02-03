Paul Gilbert Honore, 76, of Whitehall, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. He was born September 14, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wisc., the son of Steffen and Ruby (Olsen) Honore. Paul moved to Michigan with his family in 1955.
Paul graduated from Muskegon High School in 1963. Paul proudly served his country in the Michigan Army National Guard (1967-1972). Paul worked at Misco/Howmet Corp. for 38 years (1967-2005). Paul enjoyed singing and shared his passion in the church choir at Lebanon Lutheran Church for many years, the White Lake Chorale, and the COSMOPS (Muskegon Cosmopolitan Male Singers). Paul was a long-time member of Lebanon Lutheran Church and served as their treasurer for many years.
Paul enjoyed camping, windsurfing, bicycling, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, cross country skiing and working in his yard. He had a huge heart for dogs and enjoyed many furry buddies over the years. Paul was seen by many riding his bike or walking the dogs along the South Shore Drive area and the trails at Duck Lake State Park. Paul hardly ever missed a sporting or academic event that involved his children or grandkids. He was a proud dad and grandparent.
Paul was preceded in death by: his first wife, Sharon Honore; both parents, Steffen and Ruby Honore; and granddaughter, Charleen Paggeot.
Paul is survived by: his loving wife, Phyllis “Nixon” Honore; Phyllis’s children, Todd (Jeanne) DeMint, Troy (Michelle Hiller) DeMint, Cory (Jana Potoka) DeMint, and Stephannie (Keith) Roeser; along with 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Paul’s children, Jon (Heidi Altgilbers) Honore and Stefanie (Tracy) Paggeot; brothers, Phil (Cathy) Honore and Fred (Angela) Honore; grandchildren, Kaytlyn, Kyler, Mason, Jaiden, and Cody; great-grandson, Ethan; many nieces and nephews; and his fur buddy, Thunder (Golden Retriever).
In accordance with Paul’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held this spring at Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com