Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert Until Noon EDT Today... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared an Action Day through Noon EDT today for elevated levels of fine particulate. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, with some hourly concentrations reaching the unhealthy range. The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Isabella, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario Canada are currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups level with some hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy level. It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For further information please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page on the internet at... michigan.gov/EGLE, or deqmiair.org.