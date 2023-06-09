Peter Stevan Roder, age 86, was born in Madison, Wisconsin Aug. 5, 1936 to the late Eugene and Cleophas Roder and was called away by Our Lord June 4, 2023. Pete is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Patricia Lyons Roder; children, Patricia Anne Roder, Peter Stevan (Debra) Roder Jr, Susan Lyons Roder, William Joseph Roder, Barbara Joan (Chris) Byron; grandchildren, Belinda Turran, Brittany Lane, Andy Roder, Christopher Byron, Mary Byron, John Byron II; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Grace, Easton Robert, Mason James, Isla Lyons; and sister, Mary Ann (Wally) Andersen.
Pete was a graduate of Muskegon Heights High School’s class of 1954 and was accepted into The United States Naval Academy, where he received his commission in 1958. He completed the United States Naval Postgraduate School curriculum and attended the United States Naval War College, earning his Masters in Communication Engineering. Pete served honorably for 34 years, retiring with the rank of Captain, while being stationed across the globe (Vietnam, Japan, Australia) and the United States (Monterey, CA, Newport, RI, Washington, DC, San Diego CA). Captain Roder received several decorations during his service, including The Meritorious Service Medal, The Navy Commendation Medal, The Navy Achievement Award, The Combat Action Ribbon and The Meritorious Unit Commendation.
Captain and Mrs. Roder retired to the White Lake area and are long time members of St. James Catholic Church, 5419 Dowling St., in Montague, Michigan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James June 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. with Father Peter Omogo officiating. With full military honors, interment of Captain Roder’s ashes will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery the same day. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society according to the Roder family wishes. Pete and Pat have supported this organization for many decades.
Arrangements by Shoreline Memorial Services — Whitehall Chapel — (231)-893-5300 Leave a Tribute to Captain Roder at our website www.shorelinememorial.com.