Phillip David Anderson entered The Glorious Kingdom Jan. 9, 2023. We know this to be true because Phil believed that Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.
Phil was born in Shelby, June 8, 1949, to Edward G and Minnie E Anderson who preceded him, along with his brother, Bruce.
Phil leaves behind: his wife of 44 years, Laura; sons, John (Lori), David (Kaley); grandchildren, Nick, Carina, Nora, Ellis and Mae; brothers, Gordon and Delbert; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Phil graduated from Shelby High School. He worked his way through college, attending Muskegon Community College and Western Michigan University receiving his bachelor’s degree in electronics. Phil spent his career as an instructor of electronics at MCC, retiring in May 2013. Phil valued education and learning and loved to share his wealth of knowledge with others. To him there wasn’t a problem that couldn’t be solved, a circuit that couldn’t be diagnosed, or a car or bike that couldn’t be repaired.
Phil was happiest when he was spending time with family and friends. He loved to entertain others and enjoyed camping, ski trips, and impromptu backyard pool parties.
He is deeply loved by his family, and his infectious smile, laughter, and the joy he brought to others will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church, 711 Alice Street, Whitehall, MI 49461. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service and a luncheon will take place following the service.
