It is with great sadness that the family of June Evonne (Zack) Pietsch announces her passing at the age of 85 Saturday, April 3, 2021 (her birthday) at her home in Brunswick after a short illness. She was a loving wife, mother, “Meme,” sister, aunt, and dear friend to many.
June was born in Ravenna, Mich. to Stanley and Eva (Blackmer) Zack. A graduate of Ravenna High School, she went on to complete her undergraduate and graduate studies in history and education at Western Michigan University. In high school, she was one of the top students as well as being a majorette and cheerleader. In college she was involved with her sorority, Tri Sigma, and was selected to study at the University of Oxford in one of the earliest international exchange programs. During this time she explored many cities in the United Kingdom and Europe and considered it in her words, “one of the great times of her life.”
She met and married her husband Rodger as she was completing her college studies. As she would tell everyone, “after the second date, the rest was history as they say”. Upon graduation she began her teaching career at Wolf Lake Elementary School teaching third and fourth grades. After a few years of teaching in several schools, June and Rodger welcomed their first child, Daren. It wasn’t long after this she retired from teaching to become a full-time mother and homemaker. Three years later daughter, Melissa, was welcomed into the family on a joyous day in December.
June was known for her delightful personality and was a friend to anyone she encountered. She was a faithful Christian, ran a tight ship at home, and was Mother-of-the-Year for 54 years in a row and also Grandmother-of-the-Year for 26 of these. In addition to her husband and human children, she loved and pampered many canine and feline children over the years. In heaven, she is already at work making friends and tidying up the place.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Eva Zack; and her brother, Dennis Zack. Surviving are her husband, Rodger Pietsch of Brunswick; her son, Daren (Angie) of St. Simons Island; her daughte,r Melissa (Rob) Hallbeck of Bluffton, S.C.; her brother Arlyn Zack of Whitehall, Mich.; her sister-in-law, Sharon Pietsch of Greenville, S.C.; her sister-in-law, Dorie (Dennis) Zack of Whitehall; her granddaughter, Caroline Pietsch of Atlanta; many loving relatives and dear friends.
June and her family lived in Whitehall, Mich. for many years and are planning a memorial service there in late spring 2021. Details will be announced shortly.