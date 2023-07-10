Priscilla "Pat" Dean Ehlke, 93, of Montague, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her home in Montague, surrounded by family. She was born April 1, 1930, in Muskegon, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (DeWitt) Brown.
Pat, as she was known to those who loved her, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother of a large family. During her life, she worked for Montague High School as a food service professional. She was a dedicated member of St. James Lutheran Church in Montague and served in numerous capacities, including Sunday School teacher and Altar Guild. She found great joy in her church family, and used her gifts as a talented seamstress to enrich the quilting circle at St. James alongside a number of her dear friends. A lifelong resident of the White Lake area, Pat always had a kind and encouraging word and a delicious homemade baked good for anyone who needed it. She fed her family and friends generously from her table and from her heart. Pat was a model of Christian love and service to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed, and yet her family is comforted by the promise of the resurrection Pat had through her faith in her loving Savior.
Priscilla is survived by: her children, Vicki (Richard) Wedgbury, Valorie (David) Dembeck, Vanessa (Thomas) Saleska, Viginia Roesler, and John (Kris) Ehlke; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; siblings George (Edith) Brown, Nancy (Paul) Cooley, Sally (David) Baker, Joan (David) Lutchka, James Brown; brother-in-law Jack Lipka; sister-in-law Donna Hughes; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Priscilla was preceded in death by: her husband John; grandson Damon Roesler; and sisters Barbara Caswell and Flora Lipka.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, Michigan 49437, with Reverend Mark Gilson officiating. Visitation was held Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery, Montague.
Donations can be made in Pat's memory to her beloved quilting circle courtesy of St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, Michigan, 49437.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.