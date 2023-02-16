Mrs. Rachel Sue (Terryn) Falconer, age 68, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in her home in Montague, Mich., with family and friends by her side. Sue was born in Ludington, Mich, Apr. 5, 1954, to Robert and Florence Terryn. She graduated from Montague High School in 1972 after moving from Custer, Mich., in the mid-1960s.
Sue found a guy she liked so much she married him twice in the 1980s. Mrs. Sue Falconer and her late husband, Ronald Falconer, would travel the U.S. hunting, visiting state and national parks, American Legions, VFWs, their children, and grandchildren until Ron died in 2015.
After working two to three jobs all her life, she finally retired from Howmet after 30 years of employment. Or so she thought, until her son Jesse convinced her to manage KAC Boat Rentals in Whitehall, Mich. Out of love, Sue begrudgingly ran the business for five years until she was diagnosed with cancer.
Sue was a light-hearted character who loved to enjoy life with her friends and family. Her practical jokes and wit were heard and received by many.
Sue is survived by her son Jesse Bien, stepsons Mark and Randy Falconer; grandchildren Dillon and Brigette Bien, Judi Kostro, Monica Falconer, Zach Falconer and Jenna Falconer; sisters Roberta Schmuhl, Mary Jo Terry, Patti Porter; sister-in-law Mary Alice Terryn, and brother-in-law Harry Falconer; Uncle John "Jack" Courtland, Aunt Phyllis Ruzgis, Joanne Borden, Beatrice Hipley; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert John Terryn and Florence Sylvia (Courtland) Terryn, brother Thomas Leo Terryn, and husband Ronald Eugene Falconer.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: To the American Legion. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.