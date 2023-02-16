Today

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy. High 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.