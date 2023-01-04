Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...St Joseph to Whitehall. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&