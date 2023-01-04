Rebecca "Becky" Young Driscoll was born Apr. 3, 1957 in Hillsboro, Ore. to Ronald R and Jean Young (nee Hicks). She passed away Jan. 1, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pa., after an extended health battle. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald, and is survived by her mother Jean, brother Greg, husband Mike, dog Bertram Wilberforce "Bertie" Wooster, and children, Katie and Greg.
Becky was a learning enthusiast and lover of the arts, earning a bachelor's degree in Theater from Humboldt State University in 1985 while also studying English. She later went on to earn a master's in English in 2012 from the University of Alaska Anchorage, while taking other classes she found interesting such as weaving and music theory. Weaving was a key part of a continued interest in fiber arts and a love of costume design, sewing, and embroidery that she shared with those around her. She sang often (and well) while also learning several instruments throughout her life, the flute being her favorite. She loved Shakespeare, opera, and musical theater, often breaking out into a bar or two of a song that fit the mood around her and being a patron of opera and theater troupes wherever she lived.
She married her husband Mike Sept. 8, 1984 and moved with him for his study and work, living in Michigan, Oregon, Alaska, and Pennsylvania in addition to a childhood in Oregon, Washington, and California.
Becky was very involved in churches, playing and directing in bell and children’s choirs, leading contemporary worship services, singing in choirs, directing and counseling at church camps, and assisting on many boards and office jobs for the churches she was a member of throughout her life. She and her dear, departed friend, Ethel Smith, started a free dinner program for homeless people in Beaverton, Ore., at the church in which Becky had been baptized. She did all this while raising her two children, Greg and Katie.
She was a former board member and chair for Family Promise of Indiana County, served on the board of the Indiana Free Library, and was a volunteer tutor in IUP’s Kathleen Jones White Writing Center. She enjoyed cooking things from scratch, teaching others to do the same, and emulating her mother, Jean, by preparing a fancy luncheon for the administrative and other assistants in Mike's offices and making homemade sugar plums to decorate the Christmas tree. She was an avid watcher of all sorts of cooking shows and loved sharing those with her children. She enjoyed watching baseball and college women’s volleyball and women’s and men’s basketball.
Family received friends Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A public memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana at 11 a.m. with Reverend David Hanna Officiating. The service will also be available to live stream on calvarychurchpa.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Becky’s memory to Family Promise of Indiana County (https://www.familypromiseofindianacounty.com/).
The family would like to send their deepest gratitude for the thoughtful and attentive care that Allegheny General Hospital and Indiana Regional Medical Center provided during a difficult time. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com