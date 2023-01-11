Reverend Jonathan David Rager entered eternal life Jan. 8, 2023. He was born to David and Patsy (LaFevre) Rager in Muskegon, Mich. Feb. 12, 1954. In 1982, Jonathan earned his bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University with a double major in Psychology and Sociology. He later obtained his teaching certification from Grand Valley. On Dec. 28, 1974, he married the love of his life, Trish (Vost) Rager, his devoted wife of 48 years.
Born and raised in Whitehall, Mich., Jonathan worked on the family dairy farm, driving a tractor even as young as five years old. Jonathan milked cows twice a day all through his high school career into his first year of college.
Jonathan loved the Lord and loved the body of Christ! He always tried to live by “The Word”. He served in many churches in various capacities to further the Kingdom of God. Jonathan has served as both a Sunday school and a Vacation Bible School teacher, the Sunday school superintendent, a youth pastor, a senior pastor, an assistant pastor, and most recently overseeing Pastoral Care at First Baptist Church of Palm Coast in Palm Coast, Fla.
With his wife Trish, they worked together as foster parents. For many years, Jonathan served as the Director of Child Haven (a shelter home for abused and neglected children). Later he became the Director of Community Haven (a County Poor Farm where he supervised 125 residents on a fully functioning dairy farm). He worked in alternative education as a teacher. He also spent time as a hospice chaplain. He did work as a professional singer with a three-octave range. Jonathan was a hardworking man and at times even took on second jobs, including grave-digging for the city, working in a foundry, working in a machine shop, various positions for funeral homes, and many other jobs that he felt might help support his family. Above all else, Jonathan was a loving husband and father, and a dutiful son.
Jonathan LOVED to fish…both on the water and in the world for Jesus. Jonathan loved the outdoors and anything to do with God’s creation. He could even identify almost every type of grass. He created JB&B Bunny Barns, providing his children the opportunity to learn in 4-H about head, heart, hands, and health and producing many champion rabbits. He coached and refereed soccer for many years. His wife Trish introduced him to the world of travel both nationally and internationally. Jonathan loved to laugh and told the corniest jokes.
Jonathan is survived by his wife, Trish Rager; his mother, Patsy Rager; his three children Joshua (Leillani) Rager, Rebecca (David) Furst and Bethany McGlinchey; Corey McGlinchey; and his seven grandchildren, Matthew Rager, Josiah Furst, Julia (Gavin) Bastian, Tabitha Rager, Abigail Furst, Micah Furst, and Ezekiel McGlinchey.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to the First Baptist Church of Palm Coast Building Fund.