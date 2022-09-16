Richard R. Corsi, of Whitehall, age 93, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was born March 1, 1929, in Chicago, to Kathleen Frieders. At age five, he was in a children’s home with his brother Jim. Later he moved to a boys’ home. While there he was sent to Camp Hardy (now Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp) for summer work on the farm. While attending Whitehall High School, he was the first freshman to play varsity football.
Dick joined the Army at age 14 (gave his age as 16). After three years in the Army, he joined the Air Force for two years.
Out of the service, his first job was clearing out a building in Whitehall for Howmet/Misco to expand in Whitehall. He also worked for Consumers Power for 15 years, then bought the hardware/appliance store, started White Lake Electric, sold the hardware store, and bought the local pub (Corsi’s Local Pub).
He married Judith Jefferies and they had five children: Richard, Rhonda Walsh, Jeffery, Gary,and Brenda. He later married Jean Weiss Liebertz and they were married over 48 years. He leaves his spouse, Jean; his children, Rhonda Walsh, Gary, and Brenda Corsi; stepchildren, Carl, Ben (Sally) and Chris (Laura) Liebertz; grandchildren, Keri Knapp, Naomi (Douglas) Rapin, Richard, Nicole Corsi (fiancé, Matt Cumings), Samantha, Spencer, Svetla, Yuri, Adam, Felicia, DeMario, Nicholas Walsh, and Elizabeth Liebertz; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Cochran, Andrew Chance, Greyson Knapp, Payton Carlson, and Briar Cumings.
Richard was a great husband, dedicated father, brother, and good friend to many. He had a generous and giving heart, was always happy…loved his jokes and wisecracks! It has been said he was “an icon,” “national treasure,” and “surrogate father to some.” Through White Lake Electric he supported our six sons and several men in the area in learning his trade as electrician. His contributions to the White Lake community were many, while holding several fundraisers at the Pub for people in need. Dick was a member of The American Legion for over 73 years, White Lake Community Foundation board member, and White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce member. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing (taking the boys often), fishing in Aruba, playing blackjack on trips to Vegas and Aruba, watching/attending Lions football (especially when they played Green Bay) and was a licensed pilot. He also enjoyed family time and always, along with Jean, generously hosted countless family and friends’ celebrations/parties at their home.
Preceded in death by: brother, James; sons, Richard A. and Jeffery S.; mother-in-law, Kathleen; and stepfather, Eugene Rewalt.
In accordance with Richard’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
Military Burial: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oakhurst Cemetery, 1316 E Colby St, Whitehall, MI (entrance, Peterson Road, west of Walgreens).
Celebration of Life/Luncheon: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m., at American Legion,
803 E Colby St, Whitehall, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org or The Harbor Hospice Foundation, www.harborhospicemi.org
