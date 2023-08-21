Richard Ivan Adams, 76, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. He was born March 4, 1947, the son of Clinton and Edith (Walton) Adams.
Richard is survived by: his brother, Lee Adams; sons, Richard (Kris) Adams, Erik Adams, and Matt Adams; grandchildren, Andrew (Marissa) Adams, Richard (Elizabeth) Adams, Katie (Evan) Karow, Zachary Adams, Emily (Nicholas) Krammers, and Benjamin Adams; and great-grandchildren, Wesley, Elijah, Freya, Ryker, and Remy.
Richard was preceded in death by: his parents; and sister, Sandy Hower.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI, 49461. Interment will follow in Fruitland Township Cemetery, 3840 Lorenson Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445.
