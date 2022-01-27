After a courageous two-year cancer battle, Robert C. Dahl, 91, of Montague, died Friday Jan. 21, 2022 of cancer-related complications during a brief stay at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon, Mich. Bob was born on his parents’ farm in Claybanks Township, April 8, 1930, and was a lifelong resident of Montague. The third of four boys born to Nick and Hazel Dahl, Bob attended the one room Green School through 8th grade and graduated from Montague High School in 1948.
Following graduation, Bob worked on his parents’ farm and at Campbell, Wyant & Cannon foundry in Muskegon until enlisting in the United States Air Force where he proudly served four years as an F-84G crew chief in both Korea and Japan. Upon returning stateside, he obtained employment at the newly constructed Hooker Chemical Plant in Montague as a maintenance man, and he worked there until the plant's closing. It was during this time that he married Sue Ellen Scharmer on Oct. 10, 1962 and not only started a family, but also constructed his own home which he lived in until his final days.
Bob finished his work career retiring from Howmet Components in 1994. A lifelong avid outdoorsman and naturalist, Bob spent many hours in the woods and streams enjoying nature as well as bike riding. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3256, serving as Officer of the Day for many years and spent many hours volunteering at the post.
A talented craftsman, Bob was a loving husband to his wife, Sue, who preceded him in death and was a role model to his children: Alan Dahl of Kalamazoo, Lynn (Don) Scholl of Whitehall, and June (Ryan) Ingalls of Whitehall. Bob was also preceded in death by his brother Arthur (Jean) Dahl of Montague and is survived by his children, along with brothers Andrew (Delores) Dahl and Glen (Faye) Dahl, both of Montague, as well as many special friends and relatives. Bob’s understated determination and presence will be greatly missed by all whose lives he was a part of.
In consideration of other attendees, the family asks that masks be worn. Visitation was Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. and the funeral service was at 2 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. A luncheon followed at White Lake VFW Post #3256 in Montague.